World premiere and dynamic appearance of the BMW M Performance Parts Concept in Goodwood.

Lightweight construction measures inspired by motor racing.

Munich. M Performance Parts embody a sporty appearance and further enhanced driving dynamics. The new BMW M Performance Parts Concept based on the BMW M2 (combined fuel consumption: 8.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 199 g/km)* provides an even more marked shift in athletic flair towards motor racing style by means of a consistent weight reduction of more than 60 kilograms combined with optimised aerodynamics. The BMW M Performance Parts Concept is aptly presented in the exterior paint finish Frozen Black with M Performance wrapping in gold for accentuations and inscriptions. In the interior, Alcantara and carbon fibre further emphasise the sense of exclusivity, along with additional gold accentuations. BMW M GmbH was closely involved in creating this more emphatic design, contributing its racing expertise to the development of all M Performance Parts. The BMW M Performance Parts Concept sees its world premiere on 12 July: it will be lining up for the start of the hill race at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood (UK).

Carbon fibre parts reduce vehicle weight.

In addition to M Performance Parts that are already available, the BMW M Performance Parts Concept offers exclusive concept features. The result is a lower vehicle weight and therefore further optimised driving dynamics – and this applies on the race track, too. The overall effect is achieved by a range of individual measures – the use of carbon fibre has a particularly important role to play. This high-tech material is extremely stable but much lighter than standard components. With its unique appeal, it also ensures an exceptional appearance.

The striking M Performance Carbon front radiator grille (expected to be available for the BMW M2 Competition from 7/2018) – featuring an accentuating gold line in the Concept – perfectly matches the M Performance Carbon bonnet (expected to be available from 7/2018), which itself saves eight kilograms in weight as compared to the standard component. The M Performance carbon fibre front side panels (expected to be available from 11/2018) reduce the vehicle's weight by three kilograms, as well as optimising aerodynamics. A high-quality, individual look is also to be found in the M Performance carbon fibre front winglets and the carbon fibre side sill winglets (both available right away): these bear an exclusive gold accentuation in the Concept. The M Performance carbon fibre roof in clear carbon-fibre finish is especially impressive (expected to be available from 3/2019): it reduces the car's weight by another six kilograms and shifts the centre of gravity further towards the road. The complete wheel set with 19-inch M Performance forged wheel Y-spoke 763M in Frozen Gold (expected to be available from 7/2018) with semi-slicks not only provides a visual highlight, it is also six kilograms lighter than the standard wheels. This reduces unsprung masses as well as having the relevant positive effect in terms of driving dynamics and steering response.

M Performance aerodynamic components in carbon fibre.

An eye-catching rear is provided by the M Performance carbon fibre tailgate (expected to be available from 11/2018): it weighs five kilograms less than the standard part. The M Performance carbon fibre rear diffuser (available) reduces the car's weight by 0.5 kilograms and also optimises aerodynamics; in the Concept it bears a gold accentuation.

Carbon fibre, Alcantara and golden contrast seams define the interior.

Racing optimisation is also clearly to be seen in the interior: carbon fibre and Alcantara add especially refined sporty highlights inside the BMW M Performance Parts Concept. The M Performance carbon fibre sport seats with golden contrast seam ensure an excellent hold even when driving in highly dynamic style. The seats are covered with Alcantara and include a folding function for convenient access to the rear; they weigh nine kilograms less than the standard sports seats. Alcantara is also a defining feature of the M Performance lightweight rear seats, which reduce the weight of the vehicle by another 13 kilograms. In addition to a lasered M logo they bear a golden contrast seam – like the sports seats for driver and front passenger – and this is to be found in the same colour on the door and side trim in Alcantara and leather. The M Performance trim finishers also combine the two refined materials carbon fibre and Alcantara.

Meanwhile, unmistakable motor racing feeling is provided in the cockpit by the M Performance steering wheel Pro (available), also bearing a golden contrast seam. The upper and lower sections are covered in leather. In the handling section, Alcantara ensures an excellent hold combined with an exceptionally pleasant grip feel. The combination of carbon fibre and Alcantara is likewise to be found in the M Performance carbon fibre handbrake with Alcantara gaiter (available), which also features a golden contrast seam in the BMW M Performance Parts Concept – as do the velour floor mats.

M Performance suspension with adjustable compression and rebound stage.

For perfect road holding – even when driven in motor racing style – the BMW M Performance Parts Concept features the M Performance suspension, which is already available as a retrofit set for serial production vehicles. This coilover suspension enables a lowering of up to 20 millimetres; the damping technology is independently adjustable to 12 different compression stages and 16 different rebound stages. These properties give the M Performance suspension a very neutral driving response with much reduced rolling movement. To match the exterior body finish, the springs of the M Performance suspension in the Concept are finished in black, as are the calipers of the 18-inch brakes. An additional weight reduction of 14 kilograms is achieved by the use of a lighter BMW battery.