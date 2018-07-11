It's father versus son in a boosted quarter-mile showdown.

A couple weeks ago we introduced you to an older gentleman named Arthur who has a nice looking Volkswagen Golf R. For all intents and purposes one would think the car is completely stock; even a glance under the hood wouldn’t tip off the average petrolhead that in fact, this hot hatch is a 600-horsepower monster. A closer look reveals the secret – a massive Turbonetics turbocharger with a new airbox and a few other tweaks combine to make this VW a proper sleeper.

Get your drag racing fix with these videos:

Watch Audi RS3 Keep Up With RS4 Avant In Sibling Rivalry Race
BMW M5 Tries To Beat SEAT Arosa Diesel In Drag Race

That article included a video from LivingLifeFast on YoutTube that gave us some in-car perspective of this Golf’s performance, but it didn’t really do the car justice. Now, LLF is back with a fresh video featuring the Golf R in what you might call its natural habitat – the quarter-mile track at Santa Pod Raceway in Bedfordshire, England. Arthur is behind the wheel, and to make it more interesting, he races his son Nick who happens to have a new 2018 Audi RS6 Avant that is still bone stock

600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant
600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant

Going strictly by the numbers, son most likely doesn’t stand a chance. The Audi’s 4.0 twin turbo V8 makes approximately 560 hp (412 kW) in stock trim compared to the 600 hp (447 kW) in dad’s Golf. The Audi also has considerably more mass to contend with, but it also has better gearing so it can make better use of the power. Then again, 600 hp in a 3,300-pound car doesn’t really need a gaggle of gears to scoot down the strip.

So who wins the day? There’s always the possibility of a bad launch or mechanical failure so before you assume anything, check out the video. We won’t spoil the outcome but we will say this – both cars manage to run the quarter-mile in the 11-second range. Of course, there’s a big difference between 11.9 and 11.0.

Source:  LivingLifeFast via YouTube

600-HP VW Golf R Vs. Audi RS6 Avant

600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant
7 photos
600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant 600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant 600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant 600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant 600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant 600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant 600-HP VW Golf R vs Audi RS6 Avant

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf
Explore Reviews

More photos

VW delivers 200,000th R model
VW delivers 200,000th R model
2018 VW Golf R
2018 VW Golf R
Possible 2018 VW Golf R420 spy photos
Possible 2018 VW Golf R420 spy photos
Five mega hatches on a drag race
Five mega hatches on a drag race
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI and R First Drive
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI and R First Drive
Oettinger VW GTI / Golf R
Oettinger VW GTI / Golf R