Purveyor of all things Prancing Pony? Then you’re not going to want to miss this upcoming event. FerrariChat.com – the world’s largest Ferrari forum and esteemed member of our own Motorsport Network – is calling supercar owners to Miami this October for a weekend filled with food, drinks, driving, and, of course, plenty of fast cars.

From October 24th through 28th, FerrariChat.com Event Organizer Shawn Richard, who is former President of the Ferrari Club of America Dallas/Fort Worth chapter and host of the 2015 Ferrari Club of America South Central Regional – will put together a four-day fun-filled event, complete with a track day, a concours event in the most high-end neighborhood of Miami, and a sprint to the Florida Keys, among other activities. The event will be open to all Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren owners, and kicks off Wednesday, October 24th, with a cocktail party at a luxurious downtown Miami hotel.

On Thursday, October 25th, the group will hit the track. Owners will be able to push their vehicles to the limit at Homestead-Miami Speedway, home to professional racing series’ like the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series, the Trans-Am Series, and more, before heading back to the hotel for dinner.

Come Friday, each vehicle will take part in a poker run to the Florida Keys. Driving along the scenic waterways of the Overseas Highway, attendees will make pit stops to collect chips for prizes, before heading back up to Miami. A party at Deck in Miami will kick off at 7 p.m., and will include a live DJ.



On Saturday, attendees will head to the Design District – the hottest neighborhood in Miami – for a concours event unlike any other. Ferraris, Lamborghini, and McLarens – both new and vintage – will be displayed outside of luxury shops like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, Prada, and more.

The weekend will come to a close with a 10 a.m. farewell brunch on Sunday. Hotel amenities will be announced in August, but entrance fees will cost $5,000 per guest, not including hotel accommodations or vehicle transport. Those interested in getting a jump can pay early bird pricing, just $4,250 before official registration opens. Sound expensive? Then you’ve probably never paid for an oil change on an F430.

Source: FerrariChat.com