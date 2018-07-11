Before it makes its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Honda’s Mean Mower V2 has been helping put the final touch on preparations for the massive event.

In a video released by the Goodwood estate, it is revealed that the Duke of Richmond, who owns the place, has been struggling to mow the lawn before the estimated half million people turn up this weekend to watch fast cars hoon up his driveway.

The second-generation Honda Mean Mower is expected to reach speeds in excess of 150 mph (241 kph) when it takes a crack at reclaiming the lawnmower speed record for the Japanese manufacturer later this year, but that doesn’t mean it can’t fulfill its basic function – the Mean Mower still has functioning cutters blades and waste bag.

With the Festival of Speed grounds prepped, the Mean Mower V2 will make its live public debut up the famous hillclimb route tomorrow (Thursday, July 12) with experienced racing and stunt driver Jess Hawkins behind the wheel.

The original Mean Mower broke the world lawnmower speed record in 2014 hitting 116.575 mph (187.609 kph) but that’s since been surpassed. The new model is estimated to be capable of 150 mph (241 kph) thanks to its 999-cc four-cylinder engine from a CBR1000RR Fireblade delivering 189 hp – double the power of the original.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, founder of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, was complimentary of the Japanese lawnmower: "The Honda Mean Mower V2 is a serious bit of kit and it will be really exciting to see it burning up the Goodwood Hillclimb."

Honda UK’s managing director, Dave Hodgetts, is also looking forward to seeing the lawnmower in action: "We are very excited to be bringing Mean Mower V2 to the Festival of Speed this year and we cannot wait to see it take on the hillclimb."

"The original Mean Mower was a great challenge for us and the result was an amazing machine. This time we have moved the game on considerably to build an incredible piece of real engineering, using advanced design and production techniques and calling upon some very clever thinking to bring the performance and power but still retain the look of the production mower."

Source: Honda