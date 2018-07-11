Like it or not, performance SUVs are now a thing, a big thing. Everything from the mighty Lamborghini Urus to more mainstream models like the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq RS is now considered a fast machine, something like a successor of the once glorious hot hatches. Whether that’s true or not won’t be the topic of discussion here, as today we are bringing a new spy video of another future performance SUV, the BMW X3 M.

Naturally, the first-ever X3 M will be based on the latest generation X3 and will most likely use a 3.0-liter, inline-six biturbo gas motor, generating somewhere in the region of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). Power will hit all four wheels through an automatic gearbox and a performance-tuned version of BMW’s xDrive AWD system.

This new spy video, shot at the Nurburgring by Automotive Mike, confirms once more the X3 M will feature some distinctive aero touches, including a revised front fascia with redesigned air intakes on the side and middle part of the fascia, as well as quad exhaust tips at the back and sports seats in the cabin. Those visual tweaks will be complemented by a stiffer suspension, larger brakes, and tweaked stability and traction control systems.

Different reports suggest the X3 M will also receive a more hardcore version, dubbed X3 M Competition. It could bring a power boost to 475 (354 kW) and reprogramed software for the transmission, all-wheel drive, and electronic stability systems. This version, according to preliminary details, will be easily distinguishable from the rest of the lineup with its massive 20-inch wheels and black decorative exterior accents.

The “regular” X3 M should debut before the year’s end, so an online premiere is probably coming in the next few months. Sales should begin in early 2019.

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube