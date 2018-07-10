Attendees of the Mini Takes The States biennial owners road rally, which kicks off this Saturday, July 14, in Portland, Oregon, and Orlando, Florida, will get to see a new special edition Mini. The compact runabout makes up for its compact stature with its long model name – Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop International Orange Edition. The automaker will showcase the unique Mini at both events simultaneously before the limited-production model goes on display in Keystone, Colorado for the final gathering of events July 20 through the 22.

“International Orange is a bold color historically used to make great feats of engineering and aerospace design stand out,” said Randy Clements, Department Head, Product Planning and Aftersales, Mini USA. “In the same way, this exclusive color makes a dramatic statement to the performance of this special Mini John Cooper Works model – one that is sure to stand out among the crowd at Mini Takes The States!"

Upgrades include the striking orange paint, black metallic spoiler, custom decals, and gray 18-inch wheel with performance tires. The car also receives the JCW Pro Exhaust with Bluetooth flap control, JCW chrome tailpipe tips, black side stripes, carbon-fiber mirror caps, black fuel filler cap, and black door handles. Together, the black and orange aesthetic make the hatchback pop.

While it gets a host of appearance upgrades, the Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop International Orange Edition model also comes with several standard features. Owners will get a panorama roof, keyless entry, piano black interior and exterior accents, heated front seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, head-up display, and the touchscreen navigation package.

The Mini John Cooper Works International Orange Edition goes on sale this fall when it arrives at dealerships. The starting price is $39,900, which excludes the $850 destination and handling fee. Mini did not specify how limited production would be for the special edition model.

Source: Mini