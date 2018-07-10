The sense of speed is odd because it’s more than just numbers on a speedometer. The feeling that something is fast and powerful is a culmination of sensory inputs that work together to pump adrenaline through your veins. One, you have to be close – whether that’s in the driver’s seat or right up next to the catch fence at a race track. Distance lesses the excitement – it removes the person from the visceral exploitation speed has on the soul. You have to see the scenery around you blur as you accelerate. You have to be close enough to the car as it whizzes past that you’re unable to discern it from its surroundings. Anything less than an immersive experience makes speed feel disappointing.

And it’s that disappointing feeling that encompasses a new video from Hennessey Performance. The Texas tuning company has a 2018 Ford Mustang GT with a 460-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 under the hood. On paper, that is a massive amount of performance – enough to rocket the Pony Car to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in under four seconds. That’s far from a slouch – but the video gives viewers an insufficient view. All we can see is the digital dashboard, which removes any sense of speed or acceleration.

The Mustang – equipped with the 10-speed automatic – takes no time in reaching its manufacture limited top speed of 157 mph, reaching the triple-digit speed in about 25 seconds. But all we can see is the speedometer rolling upward as the digital tachometer swings back and forth between shifts. The car may be thrilling, but the internal view during the top speed run is lackluster. However, the V8’s thundering exhaust does sound splendid throughout.

But let’s be honest. This isn’t the last we’ll see of the Mustang GT from Hennessey. Many of these more mundane videos from the tuner are just baseline readings before cranking up the horsepower and performance to a deranged amount. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube