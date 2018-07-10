The redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 is a handsome pickup, and with our very first set of new Power Wagon spy photos now in effect, it appears the burly pickup will receive at least some of those styling cues. This pre-production model is still well and truly camouflaged beneath heavy coverings, but we can see some similarities in the headlights to the new Ram. That being said, we do expect the new Power Wagon to borrow quite heavily from the look of the Ram Rebel as well.

How do we know this is actually a Power Wagon and not a standard Ram 2500? It’s true that we’ve seen camouflaged 2500s out and about, and the covered prototypes do look similar. Aside from sitting a bit higher and brandishing aggressive off-road rubber, a close look at the underpinnings on these photos leads us to believe we’re seeing the telltale heavy-duty gear used on the Power Wagon. We also think there’s an integrated bumper winch hiding under the covers up front.

Inside we expect to see much of the same equipment that’s fitted to the new Ram 1500, along with its upscale appointments. That means plenty of tech through Uconnect 4, with an 8.4-inch standard screen or an optional 12-inch touchscreen. Perhaps of more interest to Power Wagon buyers is what’s under the hood, and while nothing is confirmed as of yet, we expect to see the familiar 6.4-liter V8 with 410 horsepower, connected to a six-speed automatic.

Ram showed us its roadmap for future production about a month ago, and we know a new Heavy Duty truck is coming. As of now we’re expecting to see this revamped Power Wagon next year as a 2020 model, with a completely new HD pickup slated to arrive for 2022.

Source: Automedia