Don't call it a Chiron because it's not.
The rumors were true. Bugatti is indeed working on a hypercar, but it looks like it won’t be carrying the “Chiron” moniker at all. If you check out the press release at the end, you will not find the word "Chiron," which by the way originates from Monegasque driver Louis Alexandre Chiron. That’s because Molsheim’s next gem has been named after French racing driver Albert Divo, who triumphed during the late 1920s twice in the famous Targa Florio race. Production will be strictly limited to just 40 examples and the asking net price is €5 million, which works out to about $5.87 million at current exchange rates.
For obvious reasons, Bugatti is being coy on details for the time being, but it does promise to offer a mélange between a lightweight construction and higher downforce to provide “significantly better handling properties.” The styling will harken back to the company’s coachbuilding days for a hypercar aiming to reach new levels of performance.
That’s all Bugatti is willing to share for now, but if we were to rely on the rumor mill, the new Divo will be even lighter than the Chiron Sport and will have a significantly more aerodynamic body focusing on acceleration rather than top speed. As such, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) will allegedly take less than the 2.5 seconds needed by the Chiron, while top speed will be down from 261 mph (420 kph) to 239 mph (385 kph).
The improved acceleration will be possible not just by shaving off weight and making the body sleeker, but also by installing a quicker gearbox derived from those used by race cars. This will be just one of the “numerous upgrades” Bugatti has apparently prepared for the Divo. It will be interesting to see whether those 40 cars will be part of the Chiron’s 500-unit production run or the Divo is going to be considered as a standalone model.
The world reveal is scheduled to take place on August 24 at The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering in California.
Source: Bugatti
BUGATTI IS TO LAUNCH A STRICTLY LIMITED MODEL
- Its lighter weight and agility, higher downforce and greater g-forces promise significantly better handling properties
- Distinctive new design underlines driving dynamics
- Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann: “With the Divo, we want to thrill people throughout the world.”
- The Bugatti Divo is named after Albert Divo, the French racing driver who won the famous Targa Florio mountain race twice for Bugatti
- Divo is a reminiscence of the brand’s coachbuilding tradition
- Bugatti Divo to be made in a limited series of only 40 vehicles
- Net price to be €5 million
- Bugatti to present the Divo as a world premiere on 24 August at “The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering“ in California, USA
Bugatti is working on a new model, the Bugatti Divo, named after Albert Divo, the French racing driver who won the famous Targa Florio race on a mountainous circuit in Sicily for Bugatti twice in the late 1920s. Based on the requirements for such a race, the Bugatti Divo will be light and nimble and will boast enormous downforce and g-forces. The result will be outstanding handling properties and the dynamic character of the car will be underlined by a new, strong design language.
“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.
“With the Divo, we want to thrill people throughout the world,” the Bugatti President continues. “With this project, the Bugatti team has an opportunity to interpret the brand DNA in terms of agile, nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way.”
With the Divo, Bugatti is reviving its coachbuilding tradition. In the first decades of its history, the French luxury brand had considerable success with bodies designed in-house under the leadership of Jean Bugatti and installed on existing chassis.
The Divo is being made in a limited series of only 40 vehicles. The net price is €5 million. Bugatti plans to unveil the Divo as a world premiere at 11:20 a.m. (local time) on 24 August 2018 on the lawn at the renowned event “The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering“ in California, USA.