The rumors were true. Bugatti is indeed working on a hypercar, but it looks like it won’t be carrying the “Chiron” moniker at all. If you check out the press release at the end, you will not find the word "Chiron," which by the way originates from Monegasque driver Louis Alexandre Chiron. That’s because Molsheim’s next gem has been named after French racing driver Albert Divo, who triumphed during the late 1920s twice in the famous Targa Florio race. Production will be strictly limited to just 40 examples and the asking net price is €5 million, which works out to about $5.87 million at current exchange rates.

For obvious reasons, Bugatti is being coy on details for the time being, but it does promise to offer a mélange between a lightweight construction and higher downforce to provide “significantly better handling properties.” The styling will harken back to the company’s coachbuilding days for a hypercar aiming to reach new levels of performance.

That’s all Bugatti is willing to share for now, but if we were to rely on the rumor mill, the new Divo will be even lighter than the Chiron Sport and will have a significantly more aerodynamic body focusing on acceleration rather than top speed. As such, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) will allegedly take less than the 2.5 seconds needed by the Chiron, while top speed will be down from 261 mph (420 kph) to 239 mph (385 kph).

The improved acceleration will be possible not just by shaving off weight and making the body sleeker, but also by installing a quicker gearbox derived from those used by race cars. This will be just one of the “numerous upgrades” Bugatti has apparently prepared for the Divo. It will be interesting to see whether those 40 cars will be part of the Chiron’s 500-unit production run or the Divo is going to be considered as a standalone model.

The world reveal is scheduled to take place on August 24 at The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering in California.

Source: Bugatti