The Volkswagen Group is in the midst of an SUV onslaught as many brands are expanding their high-riding portfolios to satisfy a never-ending demand for these tall vehicles. SEAT is no exception, having launched the compact Ateca in 2016, the subcompact Arona in 2017, and getting ready to unveil the midsize Tarraco in the months to come. The seven-seat SUV has set up camp at the Nürburgring where it’s currently undergoing final testing.

Essentially SEAT’s version of the Skoda Kodiaq, the largest ever SUV to carry the SEAT badge has been leaked in full, so the camouflage slapped onto this prototype is a bit pointless to be brutally honest. Not only has the exterior been revealed, but the images of the cabin have also emerged onto the web courtesy of files pulled out from the infotainment system.

What does the Tarraco have the other mainstream seven-seat SUVs lack? A more exciting design compared to its Czech cousin thanks to a sharper body, much like the Ibiza and the Leon look a tad bit sportier than the Polo and Golf, respectively.

Yet another member of the MQB family, SEAT’s flagship SUV is going to be powered by a couple of gasoline engines (1.5 and 2.0 TSIs) and the familiar 2.0 TDI diesel. These will be hooked up to a standard front-wheel-drive layout, but more expensive trim levels will come with an all-paw arrangement as you would come to expect from a big SUV.

Further down the line, a plug-in hybrid derivative could join the lineup, much like the Kodiaq will be electrified at some point next year. No word about a hot Cupra version at this point, but we won’t be too surprised if it will eventually happen.

SEAT has teased the Tarraco already and has promised to unveil the production-ready model by year’s end. The Paris Motor Show seems like a suitable venue to host the world premiere, so a best-case scenario regarding the online debut is September.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube