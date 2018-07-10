Having a performance sedan or coupe today is far from being enough for some customers. Many want their cars to be customized to their own preferences, and divisions like BMW Individual offer that option for most of the Bavarian company’s models. One such example is the new M5, which can be taken to a whole new level in terms of individualization thanks to the specialists at the M Studio in Germany.

It’s the place where brand new M models are being fitted with different parts and accessories from the BMW Individual’s catalogue. In a new video, our friend Shmee150 is visiting the studio to take his M5 back, as he says – “against the norm” - for the installation of a number of custom parts. These include a set of new BMW Individual door tread plates with Shmee150 logo, as well as a laser-etched dashboard.

A total of six carbon-fiber custom M Performance Parts are fitted on the outside - kidney grilles, front aero lips, side skirts, air breathers on the fenders, a Pro rear bootlid spoiler, and a new diffuser. These details are finished in glossy carbon, which puts a nice contrast over the Donington Grey body paintwork.

Before seeing his customized M5, Shmee150 checks out some of the studio's recent projects. An M850i, M2 Competition, and M5 Competition, all finished in colors from the BMW Individual portfolio, are there waiting for their new owners. As far as the M5 itself is concerned, the division for special customer orders of the Bavarian brand now offers four new special colors - Purple Silk, Java Green, Long Beach Blue, and Champagne Quartz.

If you are still wondering what’s the point of taking your brand new vehicle to an in-factory tuning shop, here’s how BMW explains the idea: “A virtually limitless range of options, from one-of-a-kind paint finishes to bespoke interior materials, lets you create a custom vehicle that’s as unique as you. Explore some of the finest vehicles ever made – and start designing your own.”

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube