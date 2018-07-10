Introduced with much fanfare at the 2014 Beijing Motor Show, the Golf R400 was envisioned as the ultimate hot hatch from Wolfsburg by packing 400 horsepower. While the concept had a four-cylinder 2.0-liter gasoline engine with an upgraded turbocharger and a reinforced crankcase, reports that followed had suggested the use of Audi’s five-cylinder for the production model. However, in the wake of the costly Dieselgate, the Volkswagen Group decided to pull the plug on some of its niche modes and the Golf R400 was on the list of victims.

A prototype of the Golf R was seen last year flaunting Audi’s RS-specific oval exhaust tips, thus prompting some folks to believe in the R400’s rival. Unfortunately, it never happened and it’s probably too late in the game now considering the next-generation Golf will be out in the first half of next year and the range-topping R is allegedly slated to arrive as early as 2020 with 400 hp on tap.

Seeing as how VW decided to axe the R400, one Golf R owner decided to take matters into his own hands by cramming inside the engine bay Ingolstadt’s 2.5-liter unit. It did more than just that as while the RS3 Sportback / Sedan and the TT RS have 400 horses, this particular pre-facelift R has been tuned to 600 horsepower courtesy of a Turbo Engineers TT625 turbocharger.

With the exception of those rather flashy 19-inch OZ Ultraleggera HLT alloy wheels finished in Race Gold, this looks like a fairly ordinary three-door Golf R, but open the hood and you’ll immediately notice this is far from being a regular version.

The drag strip is the perfect venue to check out the sleeper in action and also to observe how the tuned R effortlessly accelerates to more than 250 kph (155 mph) without needing a lot of road ahead.

Video: Gumbal / YouTube