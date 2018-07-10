Visitors at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed will have the chance to see what is expected to become India’s first-ever hypercar. The Vazirani Shul will be making its first official appearance at the British event this next weekend.

Vazirani Automotive is a company based in Mumbai and founded by Chunky Vazirani, a graduate from the Art Center in California and with design experience from Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, and Land Rover, as Overdrive.in points out. His task was to create a hypercar with a non-conventional drivetrain and evocative design.

The Shul (pronounced “shool”) has reportedly been designed by Kazunori Yamauchi, the producer of the Gran Turismo video game series. This first video teaser reveals sexy shapes for the two-door supercar with futuristic lines and aggressively-shaped aerodynamic body components. It somehow reminds us of a Koenigsegg, but with sharper aero elements.

What’s even more interesting, power will be provided by a compact mini-turbine range extender, generating electric energy for the electric motors. The company remains tight-lipped about the powertrain’s specifications, but says it will deliver “a spiritual automotive experience of restrained power, eternal beauty and quiet eminence.”

A similar project made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. The Techrules Ren RS had two diesel-fueled turbines, driving generators and powering up to six electric motors. In its top configuration, the hypercar had 1,287 horsepower (960 kilowatts) and a mountain moving 1,725 pound-feet (2,340 Newton-meters) of torque. The estimated 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration required less than three seconds.

Following its Geneva debut, the Ren RS remained a secret, as we haven’t heard anything from the company that created it. Here’s hoping that the case with the Shul will be different as – let’s face it – the world needs more turbine-powered hypercars. Right?

