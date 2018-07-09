The 2019 BMW M850i xDrive will carry a starting price of $111,900, plus a $995 destination charge, upon arriving at dealers in the United States on December 8, 2018. Americans won't get the diesel-fueled 840d xDrive that will be available in Europe with a 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six producing 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque.

The six-figure price will get 8 Series buyers a long list of luxurious standard equipment. LED headlights with BMW's LaserLight technology will light the road ahead, and occupants will get a comfy ride from the adaptive dampers with Active-Roll Stabilization. Inside, buyers will find BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery and will look at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 10.25-inch infotainment display will come with navigation and will make beautiful music from a sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.

M850i xDrive will come with a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 and eight-speed automatic gearbox. The powerplant will produce 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The potent all-wheel-drive powertrain will hustle the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds and to a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

Power-hungry drivers can choose the M850i xDrive that comes with 4.4-liter biturbo V8 and eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). BMW claims the powertrain gets the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. The company limits the top speed to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

Buyers looking for even more amenities will be able to load up the 8 Series with options. Customers that want a more aggressive machine can order a carbon fiber roof and a carbon trim package that uses the lightweight material to adorn the bumpers, diffuser blades, rear spoiler, and mirror caps. There will also be a more advanced driver assistance system for folks who prefer a more high-tech ride. Drivers with a lust for luxury will be able to spec glass trim covering the gear shift, iDrive controller, start/stop button, and audio volume knob. A Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system will fulfill the needs of audiophiles.

If the new 8 Series doesn't meet your needs for high-dollar, ultra-stylish transport, then keep in mind that the M8 and 8 Series Convertible are on the way. Evidence strongly points to a four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe arriving eventually, too.

Source: BMW