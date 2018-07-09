There will be plenty of options to boost the 8 Series' price even higher.
The 2019 BMW M850i xDrive will carry a starting price of $111,900, plus a $995 destination charge, upon arriving at dealers in the United States on December 8, 2018. Americans won't get the diesel-fueled 840d xDrive that will be available in Europe with a 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six producing 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque.
The six-figure price will get 8 Series buyers a long list of luxurious standard equipment. LED headlights with BMW's LaserLight technology will light the road ahead, and occupants will get a comfy ride from the adaptive dampers with Active-Roll Stabilization. Inside, buyers will find BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery and will look at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 10.25-inch infotainment display will come with navigation and will make beautiful music from a sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon stereo.
M850i xDrive will come with a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 and eight-speed automatic gearbox. The powerplant will produce 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). The potent all-wheel-drive powertrain will hustle the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds and to a limited top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).
Power-hungry drivers can choose the M850i xDrive that comes with 4.4-liter biturbo V8 and eight-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). BMW claims the powertrain gets the coupe to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. The company limits the top speed to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).
Buyers looking for even more amenities will be able to load up the 8 Series with options. Customers that want a more aggressive machine can order a carbon fiber roof and a carbon trim package that uses the lightweight material to adorn the bumpers, diffuser blades, rear spoiler, and mirror caps. There will also be a more advanced driver assistance system for folks who prefer a more high-tech ride. Drivers with a lust for luxury will be able to spec glass trim covering the gear shift, iDrive controller, start/stop button, and audio volume knob. A Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system will fulfill the needs of audiophiles.
If the new 8 Series doesn't meet your needs for high-dollar, ultra-stylish transport, then keep in mind that the M8 and 8 Series Convertible are on the way. Evidence strongly points to a four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe arriving eventually, too.
Source: BMW
2019 BMW 8 Series
The All-New 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Pricing
The return of the iconic BMW 8 Series luxury sports coupe after 20 years.
523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque with a 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.
Intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive with electronic M Sport rear differential.
Integral Active 4-wheel Steering.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – July 9, 2018…Today, BMW announced pricing for the all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, arriving in U.S. showrooms on December 8th. The 2019 M850i xDrive Coupe will start at $111,900 plus $995 Destination and Handling.
Standard equipment on the all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive will include Full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, BMW Individual Merino Leather upholstery, sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Sport Automatic Transmission, Adaptive M Suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25 inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.
The all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive can also be ordered with optional Driving Assistant Professional, a 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, Glass Controls for the gear selector, iDrive controller, start/stop button and audio volume knob and for the first time on a vehicle which is not an M model: a Carbon Fiber roof. Also available is a carbon fiber exterior trim package, including carbon inlays in the front and rear bumpers, large diffusor blades in the rear, and carbon mirror caps and rear spoiler.
BMW Group In America
BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; technology offices in Silicon Valley and Chicago, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is part of BMW Group’s global manufacturing network and is the manufacturing plant for all X5 and X3 Sports Activity Vehicles and X6 and X4 Sports Activity Coupes. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 346 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 153 BMW motorcycle retailers, 127 MINI passenger car dealers, and 36 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.