Nissan's latest lifestyle concept carries surfboards, fishing rods, and a shower.
Nissan isn’t slowing up on its fleet of one-off lifestyle concept vehicles. This time the theme is life on the beach, so Nissan crafted a Titan pickup to carry surfboards, a solar shower, and provisions to hold fishing rods while you fish, provided you’re gutsy enough to get that close to the water. It’s called the Titan Surfcamp, for reasons we suspect should be quite obvious.
"With Titan Surfcamp, it's never been easier to hit the beach," said Fred DePerez, Nissan North American LCV business unit vice president. "I hope this amazing show truck inspires surfers, fisherman, and beach lovers to add Titan to their weekend adventures."
The goal here is to show people that, should you wish to become a total beach bum, the Titan can be specially equipped to make the most of sand and surf. The build starts with a fresh-off-the-line Titan XD Diesel Midnight Edition Crew Cab, which then gets an Icon suspension lift that Nissan points out is a factory-authorized modification available through its dealers. Big Nitto off-road tires round out the mechanical upgrades, making this Titan very adept at crawling through a sandy beach or sketchy terrain that might otherwise prevent you from getting there.
Beyond those upgrades are a bevy of a nifty accessories. The Fab Four Vengence Series front bumper has provisions to hold fishing poles to help you fish. There’s a nifty roof rack that transports surfboards and fishing poles but also incorporates a retractable awning for shade, a solar shower to rinse off the sand, and of course it serves as the base for the requisite tent that can be accessed via ladder, not unlike the Armada Mountain Patrol we have linked near the top of the page.
In the bed Nissan makes uses of it’s Utili-track Bed Channel System to offer prolific storage for anything you might need at the beach. An integrated Yeti cooler keeps things cold for days, while on the functionality side a bank of forward-mounted off-road lights are available for lighting up the sand at night. And since passengers are likely to be wet or inundated with sand, the seating surfaces are fitted with wetsuit-like seat covers with rubber floor mats down low. The finishing touch is a retro-inspired exterior wrap that borrows from 1960’s beach culture, not to mention a specific 1971 Datsun Bluebird Wagon Hot Wheels car that wore a similar surfer design.
As with its previous special-edition lifestyle concepts, you won’t be walking into a dealership to order a Surfcamp truck. Nissan does, however, point out that the components are readily available should someone be interested in making one.
Source: Nissan
Nissan Titan Surfcamp
Nissan TITAN XD flexes its beach bod as TITAN Surfcamp
- TITAN Surfcamp project vehicle is the ultimate collection of modern beach toys for any fishing, surfing and summer adventure in the sand
- TITAN Surfcamp is a 2018 TITAN XD Midnight Edition transformed into an all-inclusive beach oasis
- Inspired by the vintage beach trucks of the 1960s and 1970s, TITAN Surfcamp features a retro color scheme with roots in Nissan's heritage
- Nissan's latest lifestyle-inspired show vehicle will make its first public appearance at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) in Orlando, Florida July 10-13
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Sand under tires, sun setting on the Atlantic Ocean, Nissan today dropped the towel on the ultimate beach-inspired show vehicle – TITAN Surfcamp.
From its off-road tires to the rooftop tent, TITAN Surfcamp is an all-inclusive beach cruiser featuring surfboards, paddleboards, fishing rods, a solar-powered shower and more1. It is the latest in the TITAN Adventure series of lifestyle-themed project builds from Nissan.
"In the summer, beach parking lots are full of trucks hauling surfboards, fishing rods, boats and campers as people crave the sun and sand," said Fred DePerez, vice president, Nissan North America LCV Business Unit. "Inspired by the vintage beach trucks of the 1960s, TITAN Surfcamp is a celebration of the beach truck tradition with all the modern technologies TITAN customers want when they head out to surf, shore fish and camp-out by the water."
TITAN Surfcamp began as a stock TITAN XD Diesel Midnight Edition Crew Cab – straight off the factory floor in Canton, Mississippi. With a heavy-duty commercial-grade ladder frame, Cummins® 5.0-L V8 Turbo Diesel engine, innovative bed features and roomy 5-passenger interior, TITAN XD provides a stout baseline for this beach cruiser.
The transformation into TITAN Surfcamp began with the addition of a factory-authorized ICON suspension lift kit, available through Nissan dealers. Perfect for clawing through loose sand, TITAN Surfcamp then added ICON Alpha wheels wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Body armor to protect it from the elements comes via a Fab Four Vengeance Series front bumper.
Matched to the exterior paint of a 1967 Nissan Patrol, the exterior wrap offers a retro color scheme reminiscent of 1960s and 1970s surf culture. A Hot Wheels® 1971 Datsun Bluebird Wagon nicknamed "JNC Surf Patrol" – a vintage beach cruiser deep-rooted in Nissan heritage – also inspired the wrap.
The interior of TITAN Surfcamp is ready for sandy passengers with wetsuit-inspired seat covers and heavy-duty rubber floor mats.
Utilizing the TITAN Utili-track® Bed Channel System, Surfcamp creates storage for fishing tackle, wetsuits and other supplies with the Decked bed drawer storage system. Additional storage is available on top with a Leitner Design cargo rack and Rhino-Rack USA cab roof rack.
TITAN Surfcamp also features a surfboard and stand-up paddleboard rack. Fishing rods can be stored along the roof rack while en route to the beach and once lines are cast, integrated rod holders in the bumper are there to help.
To wash off the salt and sand, a Road Shower rack mounted solar shower and teak wood deck is incorporated. A Rhino-Rack Batwing awning provides much needed shade and a Yeti 125-quart cooler will keep your catch and favorite beverage cold. As the sun sets, lighting from KC, Rigid and Baja Designs illuminate the path ahead, and when the stars come out, a hard-sided roof-mount Freespirit Recreation Elite Series Automatic Tent offers the perfect spot to rest.
"With TITAN Surfcamp, it's never been easier to hit the beach," says DePerez. "I hope this amazing show truck inspires surfers, fisherman and beach lovers to add TITAN to their weekend adventures."
The TITAN Surfcamp project vehicle is the latest in the TITAN Adventure series of lifestyle-themed project builds from Nissan. Beginning with the TITAN Project Basecamp for the overland camping lifestyle, followed by the skiing-themed Armada Snow Patrol, the BBQ-themed Smokin' TITAN and the family adventure-themed Armada Mountain Patrol, these lifestyle project trucks have started a meaningful conversation with customers connecting their passions with their trucks.
After appearing at ICAST, TITAN Surfcamp heads west to the Pacific Ocean and the Supergirl Surf Pro in Oceanside, Calif., July 27-29.
For more information on the complete 2018 Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.NissanNews.com.
|
2018 Nissan TITAN Surfcamp Build Sheet
|
Exterior
|
Vehicle Wrap
|
IF Signs; inspired by Hot Wheels 1971 Datsun Bluebird Wagon nicknamed "JNC Surf Patrol"
|
Wheels
|
ICON Alloy Alpha Wheels
|
Tires
|
Nitto Ridge Grapplers 35/12.50/17
|
Front Bumper
|
Fab Four Vengeance Series
|
Lift Kit
|
ICON Stage 5, 3-inch lift
|
Auxiliary Lighting
|
|
Gear Storage
|
Bed Rack
|
Leitner Designs Cargo Rack
|
Roof Rack
|
Rhino-Rack Cab Roof Rack
|
Storage Drawers
|
Decked bed drawer system
|
Recovery
|
Jack
|
Hi-Lift
|
Shovel
|
Rhino-Rack
|
Interior
|
Seat Covers
|
Wetskinz neoprene
|
Floor Mats
|
WeatherTech
|
Fishing Gear
|
Fishing Rod Holders
|
Custom surf rod mounts
|
Surf Gear
|
Paddle Board
|
DragonFly
|
Surf Boards
|
Chris Birch custom surf boards
|
Protection from the Elements
|
Tent
|
Freespirit Recreation Elite Series Automatic
|
Awning
|
Rhino-Rack Batwing Awning
|
Convenience
|
Coolers
|
Yeti 125 Hard Cooler
|
Shower
|
Road Shower 4 Solar