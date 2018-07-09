The next generation Volvo XC90 is still at least a few years away, but British media is early to disclose the first details for the new SUV. Last month it was reported the flagship model of the Swedish automaker will receive Level 4 autonomous driving technologies, and now AutoExpress says it won’t be offered with diesel engines.

Honestly, that’s hardly a surprise given Volvo’s decision to ditch the compression ignition engine in the new S60 sedan. The manufacturer is focused on bringing electrified technologies to the masses as fast as possible, and that forces it to abandon the diesel technology.

“We have to prioritize – we cannot do everything,” Volvo CEO, Hakan Samuelsson, commented to the British publication during the launch of the new S60 in South Carolina. “So if we want to be faster in electrification we can’t say yes to everything. That’s why [the S60] has no diesel alternative and we are not planning to have a diesel alternative in any new cars. The XC90 will follow this.”

When asked whether the current generation of Volvo diesel engines could soldier on for the next generation of the luxury SUV, he said: “It has to have that – maybe not as long as a diesel, but the combination of properties has to be attractive so that car will be all-electric or hybrid.”

Meanwhile, Volvo’s vice president in charge of R&D, Henrik Green, has confirmed to AutoExpress the new XC90 will ride on an updated version of the company’s Scalable Product Architecture, dubbed the SPA2, which is currently being developed with electrification and hybridization in mind. The Swedish marque will be ready to launch the all-new XC90 in 2021 with sales expected to begin in the first months of 2022. Before that, most likely next year, the model that’s on sale today will receive a facelift.

Source: AutoExpress