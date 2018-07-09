A new video from Carwow pits the Audi RS3 Sedan and RS4 Avant against each other on a runway, and the results indicate that buyers don't need to drop the extra cash for the RS4, unless they really need the extra space. At least in these tests, the two machines have very similar levels of performance.

According to the official specs, the RS4 Avant's biturbo 2.9-liter V6 pumps out 444 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to get the wagon to 62 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. In comparison, the RS3 Sedan has a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five-cylinder engine with 400 hp and 354 lb-ft that can accelerate the four-door to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. However, what really matters is how the vehicles perform in the real world, and Carwow's provides a great look.

The clip starts with a side-by-side, quarter-mile drag race from a standing start, and the RS3 immediately shows its impressive performance. The RS4's torque advantage gives it a slight jump off the line, but not much. The RS3 hangs with the wagon the whole way and crosses the finish line just a tenth of a second behind the wagon – not a bad result for a vehicle that costs quite a bit less.

The next test from a 50-mph roll is far more conclusive. The RS4's extra muscle gives it a clear advantage, and the wagon is able to roll away into the lead. The RS3 puts up a good fight, though.

In the final challenge, there's a braking check from a 70-mph roll. The RS3 comes out on top – barely. It's a matter of inches and is so close that driver reaction time could make the difference. Still, the sedan puts up a very impressive result.

Source: Carwow via YouTube