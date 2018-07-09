Well... who's next?!
Nissan has officially announced it has discovered falsified data from emissions tests performed at all company’s production facilities in Japan, except the Nissan Motor Kyushu. The automaker has been “proactively carrying out comprehensive compliance checks of various parts of its operations” since September 2017, when it has uncovered “nonconformities in the final vehicle inspection process.”
The two key findings from the investigations so far are related with the falsified “performance of exhaust emissions and fuel economy tests that deviated from the prescribed testing environment,” as well as the “creation of inspection reports based on altered measurement values.” The results have already been reported to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and Nissan has retained Japanese law firm Nishimura and Asahi for “a full and comprehensive investigation,” which is currently underway.
So far, the manufacturer hasn’t made it clear how many cars are involved in the altering of data, but it says all vehicles, except the GT-R, conform to the Japanese safety standards. The reasons why the sports car isn’t among them are not known at the moment.
Nissan promises it will continue to “carry out comprehensive checks of frameworks, organizations, and processes related to regulatory compliance.” If and when further issues are discovered, Nissan says without going into details, "appropriate measures will be taken."
Last week, contrary to previous information, it was reported the rumored merger between Renault and Nissan won’t be happening with Carlos Ghosn, CEO of both brands, commenting that "anybody who will ask Nissan and Mitsubishi to become wholly owned subsidiaries of Renault has zero chance of getting a result." Whether this change of plans has anything to do with Nissan’s emissions tests issues remains to be seen, but we expect to be hearing a lot about the world’s largest automaker in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned.
Check out the press release section below for Nissan's full statement.
Source: Nissan via BBC
YOKOHAMA, Japan (July 9, 2018) — Since the discovery in September 2017 of nonconformities in the final vehicle inspection process (kanken) at its plants in Japan, and in line with operational improvement orders received from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has been proactively carrying out comprehensive compliance checks of various parts of its operations. As part of a check of exhaust emissions and fuel economy measurement tests within the kanken, Nissan discovered the following misconduct carried out for vehicles produced at its domestic vehicle production plants and those of affiliates, excepting Nissan Motor Kyushu.
1) Performance of exhaust emissions and fuel economy tests that deviated from the prescribed testing environment.
2) Creation of inspection reports based on altered measurement values.
Today, Nissan reported the current facts and investigation results to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
Nissan understands and regrets the concern and inconvenience caused to stakeholders as a result of its kanken issues last year. Proactive initiatives to prevent recurrence of such issues have led to the discovery of this misconduct, for which the company is regretful.
A full and comprehensive investigation of the facts outlined above, including the causes and background of the misconduct, is underway. Nissan has retained the leading Japanese law firm Nishimura and Asahi to carry out an investigation centered on the causes and will implement appropriate countermeasures based on the results.
Following re-verification of reliable log data, Nissan has confirmed that all vehicles produced, excepting GT-R, conform to Japanese safety standards and also that the Nissan vehicle-type approval average measurement values guarantee the catalog specifications for exhaust emissions. Similarly, Nissan has also re-verified log data to confirm that all models subject to sampling tests guarantee the Nissan catalog specifications for fuel economy, meaning there are no errors within the fuel economy figures disclosed by Nissan.
This issue came to light during the course of voluntary checks conducted by Nissan. As a companywide exercise, Nissan will continue to carry out comprehensive checks of frameworks, organizations and processes related to regulatory compliance. Strict adherence to compliance is a top priority for Nissan’s management, and if issues are discovered, appropriate measures will be taken. Nissan is committed to promoting and enforcing compliance and awareness thereof in all operational areas.