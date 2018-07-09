While we are patiently waiting for Audi to dress its flagship SUV in U.S. clothing, the company headquartered in Ingolstadt has opened the order books in Europe for the Q8. In domestic market Germany, where the market launch is scheduled for August, the cheapest version money will buy is going to cost €76,300 or €15,100 more than a base Q7.

The German configurator is actually up and running and shows a plethora of ways to jack up the asking price of the Q8 with optional S Line and Audi Design packages, as well as a Technology Selection pack. The latter adds a head-up display, night vision, Audi Phone Box, and digital radio reception. We’re barely scratching the surface when it comes extras taking into account there are many more: 22-inch wheels, LED matrix headlights, sport seats, adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and lots of safety systems.

For the time being, the Audi Q8 will be available in Deutschland exclusively in the 50 TDI Quattro Tiptronic specification powered by a six-cylinder 3.0-liter diesel engine delivering 282 hp (210 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. The mild hybrid powertrain sends the 2,145-kg (4,729-lbs) large SUV to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).

Future versions will include a warm SQ8 likely due before the end of the year with both gasoline and diesel engines (depending on region), as well as a full-blown RS Q8 probably slated to arrive at some point in 2019 with the same bonkers 670-hp hybrid setup as the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Meanwhile, the U.S. version of the regular Audi Q8 will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As you are probably aware by now, the Q8 might not remain the top dog in Audi’s SUV family for a long time as reports have already emerged about a potential Q9. But before that, the SUV assault will continue until the end of the decade with the launch of the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric models and the first-ever Q4.

Source: Audi