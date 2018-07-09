Toyota took to Twitter last week to announce through a teaser image plans to bring the new Supra at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and now the coupe is making the headlines once again. Associated with this new teaser photo depicting the car’s rear end is a press release telling us we’re dealing with a prototype, so it’s not the final production car.

The Supra’s unveiling this weekend in Goodwood will be more than just a car sitting pretty next to the GR Supra Racing concept as the vehicle will actually be driven by chief engineer Tetsuya Tada as well as by Toyota’s “master driver” Herwig Daenens. As shown here, the rear-wheel-drive machine will be covered in camouflage in a black, red, and white pattern as a nod to Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Toyota has confirmed the 2019 Supra will be powered by an inline-six front-mounted engine, but without revealing any other details. The mill in question is believed to be a turbocharged 3.0-liter unit from BMW tuned to somewhere in the region of 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and a maximum torque of 500 Newton-meters (369 pound-feet).

Reports say the resurrected Supra will need four and a half seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in six-cylinder guise, but an entry-level variant could be planned with a four-cylinder 2.0-liter rated at 248 hp (185 kW)

Those interested in seeing the new Supra in action will get the opportunity to check it out on the hill course from Thursday through Sunday. Let’s just hope Toyota will be kind enough to finally reveal some of the car’s juicy specs this weekend.

As for the production-ready model, Toyota promises to have the Supra on sale during the first half of 2019. A hotter GRMN version is already in the pipeline, but most likely it will not be available from day one.

Source: Toyota