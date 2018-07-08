Back in May, the upcoming Aventador Superveloce Jota (SVJ) was seen lapping around the Green Hell, allegedly preparing itself for an attempt to break the fastest production car record at the dreaded raceway. Just to recall, the record was set by Porsche last year, particularly by the 911 GT2 RS, which blazed the ‘Ring in just 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds. However, Lamborghini is said to be up for something surprising with the most hardcore version of the V12-powered Aventador, according to Autocar.

Apparently, the magazine said that reports suggests that Lamborghini will launch the Aventador SVJ with a new lap record at the Nürburgring. Although the Italian marque hasn’t commented about the speculation yet, it’s actually feasible, considering how the newest Jota was seen pushing the race track last May.

The Aventador SVJ was able to do 6 minutes and 54 seconds at the Green Hell, which was just 6.7 seconds shy of the 911 GT2 RS’ time. However, the Aventador was doing the runs on a less-than-ideal environment, which means it will be able to do so much better, even faster than the Porsche, if it was during ideal conditions. With that, Stuttgart’s flag is in danger of being replaced around the Nürburgring.

If the speculations are true, the Aventador SVJ won’t only be the most potent Aventador ever, it might even become the fastest production car to ever lap the ‘Ring. With the alleged 780 horsepower under its hood, it’s not a surprise at all. All we need now is to wait, and hopefully more spy shots and videos surface with the Aventador SVJ attempting to break records. Your move, Porsche.

Source: Autocar