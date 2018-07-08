The Porsche Macan Turbo is one of those SUVs that can really pack a punch. It’s necessarily a sleeper, as its Stuttgart shield is more than enough to tell you that it’s something that can give other German SUVs a run for their money, more so, if it’s the Performance Pack that you’re looking at, which is the ultimate variant in the Macan range

With 434 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque under its hood, we really wouldn’t blame anyone who gets behind its steering wheel if they would want to find a place to push this German SUV to its limits. And what better place to go flat out than on the fastest highways on Earth – the Autobahn. Luckily, this video surfaced to give us a front-row experience in one of its top speed runs.

Aside from being POV, what’s great about this video that the driver tried to do an acceleration test with a little launch control trick. Although it wasn’t timed, we think it’s close to what it says on paper: 4.4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).

After several attempts, the Macan Turbo Performance Pack almost reached its top speed on the Autobahn. On paper, the Macan’s top speed is at 272 kph (169 mph). However, the driver was only able to achieve 269 kph (167 mph). Whew. That was really close.

It’s also important to note how stable the SUV is, even at its fastest stint on Autobahn. At least that’s what it looks like on video. It’s kind of surprising, especially when you consider its relatively high ground clearance.

And oh, did anyone notice the other Porsche that’s chasing the Macan?

Source: AutoTopNL via Youtube