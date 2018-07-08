And a pair of Continental GTs too.

Bentley will be taking a trio of special cars to the Goodwood Festival of Speed next weekend, including the Bentayga W12 that claimed the production SUV record at Pikes Peak recently. Pikes Peak legend Rhys Millen drove the car up the famous hillclimb for the record-breaking run, and the New Zealander will again pilot the car at the festival.

Also attending the Festival of Speed will be the new Continental GT, which will be making its dynamic public debut at the event. The latest generation of the super coupe that has been on sale since 2003 has a top speed of 207 miles per hour (333 kilometers per hour), with a 0-60 mph time (0-96 kph) of just 3.6 seconds – a figure that is sure to be showcased on its multiple runs up the hill throughout the weekend.

That's not all though. The company's new GT3 racing car, based on the latest generation Continental GT, will also be in action. Driving the car will be recently retired Bentley driver Guy Smith, who called an end to his 31-year racing career after the Silverstone round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup earlier this year.

