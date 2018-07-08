A couple who was on their way to a dinner date last Friday night in Chicago when they suddenly took an involuntary detour. Unfortunately, they were involved in an accident where their Lamborghini Huracan Spyder wedged itself underneath a parked Honda Civic. Yikes.

According to the driver, they were hit by another car and instead of hitting brake, he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, which sent them underneath the unsuspecting Civic. Fortunately, no injuries were reported after the incident and both occupants of the Huracan Spyder walked away without harm. The Honda Civic looked to be unoccupied as it was parked in the West Loop when the accident happened.

A lot of reporting agencies picked up the story, such as CBS Chicago and WGN TV, which posted the news on social media. See below.

Thinking about it, it looks to us that the Lamborghini’s wedged shape proves to be advantageous in accidents like this. Instead of the car absorbing the impact, the Huracan went underneath, which we think could have lessened the shock brought about to the the Lambo’s driver and passenger.

It’s also commendable how the Huracan Spyder was able to protect its occupants even without a roof. The driver was even able to recall that the first thing that came to his mind was to get out of the vehicle since gasoline was leaking, which might set the car on fire.

On the bright side, aside from being left unharmed, the CBS report said that the couple would go on car shopping this Monday to replace the wrecked Huracan Spyder. I think it’s safe to say that they will still go for a Lambo after this incident.

Source: CBS Chicago