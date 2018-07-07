Hide press release Show press release

PRODUCTION MILESTONE AS VOLKSWAGEN DELIVERS 200,000TH ‘R’

200,000 th car, a Golf R, was delivered to a UK customer

Volkswagen R model series began with Golf R32 in 2002



Since then Touareg, Passat and Scirocco have had R derivatives

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen R stands for performance, sport and emotion. Since it was established in 2002, Volkswagen R GmbH has developed, built and retailed precisely 200,000 cars. Jost Capito, Executive Director of Volkswagen R, handed over the 200,000th model to a UK customer at Robinsons Volkswagen Peterborough today.

“Developing and globally retailing 200,000 units in 15 years is a big achievement,” said Capito. “Volkswagen R is a small business that employs around 350 colleagues. Everyone in our company contributes to the success of the company. My personal thank you goes out to everyone in the team, but also in the Retailer network, who should take pride in this milestone.”

Known as Volkswagen Individual when it was established, the division was rebranded into Volkswagen R in 2011. The letter ‘R’ stood for ‘Racing’ on the first R model in 2002, the Volkswagen Golf R32.

“The passion of motorsports developed further, and made fit for road use, is what Volkswagen R stands for. Our vehicles are true Volkswagens with that certain extra something which the Volkswagen series production vehicles do not offer. They inspire people with a taste for the extraordinary,” commented Sven Schuler, Director Business Development and Digitalisation Volkswagen R.

The owner of the 200,000th R model, a Golf R with the Performance Pack and Akrapovič exhaust system, was naturally particularly excited to receive his vehicle: “I couldn’t wait to take delivery of my car and the fact it’s the 200,000thVolkswagen R makes it particularly special.“ Keith Williamson is a long-time Volkswagen customer, and has a MkV Golf R32 and a MkVI Golf GTI in his collection. “I’ve always loved the Volkswagen Golf, the Performance range has always been about versatile and fun cars.”

With his Golf R, he is fulfilling a driving dream: ”I get so much enjoyment from my Golf GTI and the Golf R just lifts that level of driver involvement even higher. I’m particularly excited about having the Performance Pack on the car. This is another car that won’t be leaving my collection!”

Production of the R models started in 2002 with the Golf R32. Since then there have been three further Golf R models, plus the Passat R36, the Touareg R50, the Scirocco R, the Golf R Convertible and the Golf R Estate.

Today’s Golf R is available in hatch and estate forms. Both have a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 4MOTION four-wheel drive. Special styling cues and ‘R’ sports suspension make the Golf R and Golf R Estate the most potent models in the broad Volkswagen Golf line-up.

