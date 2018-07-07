You know an all-new model is almost here when more and more details about it surfaces the web. Just this week, Mercedes revealed the interior of the all-new GLE via sketches and some not surprising details. We’ve also had spy shots of the dashboard, albeit, the shots were from the driver side so the steering wheel is blocking the view of the infotainment system.

Luckily, another spy video surfaced and this time, the dashboard is partially revealed as seen from the passenger side. Good times.

As expected, Mercedes’ brand new interior design called MBUX is prominent in the dashboard. If you can recall, this design was revealed with the A-Class a few months ago, which will then be implemented across the Mercedes range. The midsize luxury SUV gets a huge 12.3-inch display.

The GLE’s revamped steering wheel was also partially seen in the video, although the small touchpads weren’t seen, and so is the 18 controls that Mercedes announced in its sketch reveal. What was pretty clear, however, were the square air vents found below the massive display.

Other details about the interior such as the unique ambient lighting and rear seats are yet to be seen. Although, you can bet your bottom dollar that the legroom will be so much more with the 2019 GLE since the wheelbase has been stretched in the next-generation model.

Mercedes is set to unveil the GLE W167 in the coming months. It will sit on a lighter, new platform, which is expected to increase its efficiency. The coupe version will also be launched by the end of this decade.

Source: walkoART via Youtube