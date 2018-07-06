The Audi E-Tron doesn’t feel new or innovative at this point, which is likely due to the fact we first saw an E-Tron concept back in 2015. Fast-forward three years and the latest vehicle to wear the name is still very much a prototype, even as the company prepares for an official reveal and deliveries to start next year. You could say we’re playing the waiting game at this point. While we are waiting, the prototype is still making the rounds with the Autogefühl YouTube channel going in-depth on the electric crossover.

The exterior is still covered in all sorts of funky camouflage, but we get a very good look at the interior. In the prototype, the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit is standard with the steering wheel stolen from an A8. It looks like Audi worked hard to make the E-Tron’s cabin feel like any other upscale luxury interior. One oddity is the gear selector.

There are a 10.1-inch upper infotainment screen and a lower, 8.6-inch screen for climate controls, which is similar to the design in other high-end Audi vehicles. The smaller screen also acts as a writing input device.

If you want to see a digital version of the E-Tron without camouflage, skip to the 10:30 mark in the video. The 3D overhead view gives a hint at what the crossover will likely look like in its final form. The host is kind enough to spin the camera around the digitized version of the crossover so we can get a good look at the front, rear, and side profile. It doesn’t appear much different from what we’ve seen already.

The video continues by checking out the rear seats, rear cargo capacity, and peeking under the hood where there’s a small front trunk – which can hold charging cables or other items.

Sadly, the video doesn’t provide any driving impressions. However, host Thomas Majchrzak does get to ride shotgun. While the experience isn’t the same, he does give his opinion about his experience.

We shouldn’t have to wait much longer before we see the fully revealed 2019 Audi E-Tron.

Source: Autogefühl via YouTube