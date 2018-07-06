Yesterday we were waxing poetic about Porsche’s impressive collection of over 100,000 design sketches and engineering drawings going back 70 years. Today we take a look at the historical offerings of a another German brand steeped with history and heritage, and if we’re honest, we can’t help but think there might be some friendly competition going on here between Porsche and Mercedes, what with the relatively close timing of these releases and video. If the contest continues to bring out such classic automotive eye candy, that’s just fine with us.

The focus of this video is Mercedes-Benz, and to be more specific, the automaker’s exquisite museum in Stuttgart. In case you don’t already know about this place, it’s nine floors of automotive nirvana in which 160 Mercs of all eras and styles reside, including the 1886 Benz Motor Car and rows upon rows of Mercedes race cars. Nestled amongst the aluminum and steel are the company’s paper archives that, like Porsche, include original drawings, engineering schematics, and various other delectable bits of paper such as original patents, and order books going all the way back to 1886.

Mercedes is also fond of hosting special events at the museum, but if you’re like us (and we think you are) you’re primarily interested in the cars. Of course you’ll see vintage road-going rides like the 300SL Gullwing and the 220 S, but you’ll also get a taste of Merc’s full racing history. That includes turn-of-the-century (as in 20th century) grand prix cars to rally machines, racing semis, Group C cars, and a fleet of McLaren-Mercedes Formula 1 cars.

Can’t make it to Stuttgart? Mercedes has a website dedicated to the museum that includes a virtual tour, but it’s no substitute for seeing these rides in person. We won’t even try to tabulate the value of just cars in this place, never mind the documentation that’s kept there.

Okay BMW, looks like you’re up next. Let’s see some of that Bimmer history.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via YouTube