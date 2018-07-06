The Suzuki Cappuccino ranks with the Mazda Autozam AZ-1 and Honda Beat as the Japanese Kei sports cars that are most desirable to import into the United States now that these vehicles are over 25 years old. Now, one a modified example of these Cappuccinos is on the way to the United States from the brokering service Pacific Coast Auto. While we don't get to drive it, this video at least provides a fantastic look at one of these machines that are still seldom seen in the U.S.

Under the hood, this one packs the standard 660cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine, but there are a few modifications. An aftermarket intake, blow-off valve, and exhaust with a titanium outlet should make the little powerplant sound better, in addition to boosting performance. Gold coolant hoses dress up the appearance of the engine bay, too. The broker taking care of getting the car to the U.S. also reports there's a revised suspension but doesn't provide many details about the setup.

From the factory, the tiny engine produces 63 horsepower (47 kilowatts), but it's plenty to have fun in a lightweight, rear-wheel-drive car, though. Plus, owners can remove the roof panels to either enjoy fully topless motoring or have a T-top to offer a modicum of extra overhead protection.

This Cappuccino needs some cosmetic help but looks to be a solid driver. On the outside, it's missing the passenger side marker light, and the rear still has the residue from attaching a spoiler that's no longer there. The aftermarket headlights are pretty ugly, too. There are also some tiny dings. Inside, the new owner should consider replacing the aftermarket Momo steering wheel immediately because not only is it unattractive, but handling the car at low speeds might be harder because the small diameter means more effort is necessary to turn the unassisted wheel. The aftermarket oil pressure gauge might not be reading correctly, or there might be a problem because the low-pressure warning light is illuminated.

Source: PacificCoastAuto via YouTube