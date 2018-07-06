April was a wild month for fans of the Ford Focus fans. Early in the month, Ford unveiled the fourth-generation Focus – an all-new design inside and out that took the compact car more upscale. A few weeks later, Ford announced it’d be stopping the sale of several cars in the U.S., including the Focus hatchback and sedan leaving only the Focus Active “crossover” and Mustang. So, this video from Autogefühl is more of a tease than a look at anything we’ll get in the U.S. The video takes an in-depth look at the Focus ST-Line hatch and wagon – two models U.S. consumers can only dream of driving.

The video meticulously covers just about every new detail regarding the new fourth-generation Focus over its 45-minute runtime. There’s a design overview of both the hatch and wagon before looking under the hood. The new Focus has a much more elegant and aggressive design than the outgoing model, with a wider front grille, bigger headlights, and some bold design lines down the side of the body. At the rear, the host points out similarities to the new Mercedes A-Class.

Moving inside, you get to see the sportier interior that comes with the ST-Line, such as the contrasting red stitching on the cloth seats and the flat-bottomed steering wheel. The hatch is equipped with a six-speed manual while automatic-equipped vehicles receive a dial gear selector. There’s also a new head-up display.

There are a ton of features covered in the video if you want to get in-depth with the new Focus. While the U.S. won’t see the hatch, sedan, or wagon version of the Focus, we will get the Focus Active, which will have many of the same design elements and features inside and out when the vehicle reaches dealerships.

Source: Autogefühl via YouTube