Lane Motor Museum in Nashville isn’t your typical southern car museum. It doesn’t have 17 rows of classic Corvettes, Camaros, Mustangs, and Chargers. Lane Motor Museum is home to a host of quirky, rare, and mostly European vintage, classic, and modern vehicles. The collection, which spans about 350 cars, is eclectic. “My Classic Car” visited the museum and got an up-close look at some of the collection’s oddest models for one episode, which was recently posted to the show’s YouTube channel, MyClassicCarTV.

Out of the gate, “My Classic Car” host Dennis Gage – and his impeccable mustache – gravitates to a Czechoslovakian car – the 1947 Tatra T87. This rear-engined, air-cooled creation has more than a few quirks. The T87 features a three-pane windshield because carmakers at the time couldn’t produce curved glass. When it was new, the car was capable of a speed of 100 miles per hour, which made the rear fin functional for stability. Power comes from an over-head-cam aluminum V8 engine.

Next, we see a 1946 Hewson Rocket. It’s a one-off creation designed for airplane makers who needed something to build after WWII ended. The Hewson Rocket features an all-polished-aluminum exterior so it would look like an airplane. The one lone instrument gauge is from a Lincoln, and the power comes from a 60-horsepower V8 Ford flathead engine.

The third vehicle Gage takes a gander at is the 1928 Martin Aerodynamic. This is another one-of-one creation with a water-cooled, rear-engined design. It features a wooden monocoque frame and aluminum body.

The last vehicle that catches Gage’s attention is the 1932 Helicron Propeller Car. Actually, he was excited about it from the get-go, but he saved it last for a reason. As its name suggests, it is powered by a propeller. It’s also French. It’s a wood body covered in fiberglass to keep the vehicle together due to the lack of a from suspension. The Helicron was in working condition when the museum found it in France. Restoration included a new propeller and some fresh paint – which is French Racing Blue.

So, the next time you’re in the Nashville, hit up Lane Motor Museum. There are more than a few one-off cars there you won’t see anywhere else.

Source: MyClassicCarTV via YouTube