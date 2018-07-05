If you head to Audi’s website to build a new Q5, you’ll notice the lack of alternative powertrains. The diesel option disappeared after Volkswagen’s Dieselgate emissions scandal made news, affecting models across the entire VW Group portfolio. The guys over at The Fast Lane Car YouTube channel decided to pit a 2015 Q5 TDI against a new Q5 and SQ5 in a series of drag races – for the sake of knowledge.

The TDI, a fixed model, still produces 240 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 diesel. Out of the three, it creates the most torque. The Q5 makes the least amount of power. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 is producing 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The SQ5 makes 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.

The first race pits the Q5 TDI against the standard Q5. While the TDI packs more power, it’s 400 pounds heavier, too, tipping the scales at 4,400 pounds. The Q5 weighs in at 4,000 pounds. The TDI’s extra torque gives it a noticeable advantage, beating the Q5 off the line and winning the short drag race.

The next race puts the TDI up against the SQ5. However, the TDI’s extra torque isn’t enough to overcome the SQ5. Right off the line, the SQ5 has the advantage, crossing the finish line by several car lengths. Both vehicles come with all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Videos like these are always entertaining to watch even if they’re not exactly rigorous in their testing methods. It’s not clear what the race distance is – however, it doesn’t appear to be a quarter-mile drag race. That doesn’t matter though. Not only are the hosts having fun, but we get to see how the Audi Q5’s performance has changed over the last few years. It’s also a painful reminder of Audi’s TDI vehicles it no longer sells in the U.S.

Source: The Fast Lane Car via YouTube