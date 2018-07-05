The BMW X4 already offers buyers tons of style, and the upcoming M version adds significantly more performance for power-hungry customers. This spy video catches the engineers working out the X4 M at the Nürburgring, and there's an up-close look at the parked SUV later in the clip.

The X4 M will follow the usual recipe of BMW's performance models by upping the engine output and improving the SUV's driving capabilities. Under the hood, the SUV will have the familiar 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six from the M3 and M4 with around 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) in this application. To make the most of the extra ponies, the engineers will drop the ride height and fit larger wheels with sticky tires. Larger brakes will make it easier to slow down the more hardcore machine.

The X4 M will also feature slight changes to the vehicle's aesthetics. BMW tries to hide the tweaks under camouflage on this test mule, but the concealment really just calls attention to what's different. A revised front bumper features larger intakes. The rear gains a larger spoiler on the tip of the trunk lid. A tweaked lower fascia at the back incorporates four, circular exhaust outlets. Expect smaller tweaks on the inside, like carbon fiber trim and Alcantara upholstery.

The standard X4 arrives in the United States in July, and the range-topping 355-hp (265-kW) M40i version starts at $60,450. Look for the M model to debut before the end of the year and carry an even higher price. Folks looking for the more aggressive appearance but don't care about the extra power can load up with X4 with M Performance accessories like a blacked-out grille, carbon fiber mirror caps, V-spoke wheels, and a revised rear fascia.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube