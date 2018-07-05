Volvo has just announced it is launching a new M brand. However, don’t get your hopes up to high, as it won’t work on any kind of performance or sports vehicles, but will instead focus on mobility solutions. Through a dedicated “intuitive” app, the division will offer “dependable, on-demand access to cars and services.”

Scheduled to be launched in the spring of next year in Sweden and the United States, the new M brand will collect and use data about its users’ needs, preferences, and habits, and will try to personalize the relationship with its customers. Currently, specialists are developing a new technology that asks users about their specific needs instead of “merely informing them where they can pick up a car.”

“Mobility is undergoing a fundamental transformation and Volvo Cars is leading that change,” Hakan Samuelsson, president and chief executive at Volvo, explains. “The launch of M creates new sources of revenue for Volvo Cars and will be integral to the company’s ambition to build more than five million direct consumer relationships by the middle of the next decade.”

Simply put, all mobility services of Volvo will be integrated under a new division with its own application. These include the Care by Volvo subscription program, as well as the automaker’s car-sharing platform with more than 1,700 cars, Sunfleet.

“Volvo Cars is becoming more than just a car company,” Samuelsson adds. “We recognize that urban consumers are rethinking traditional car ownership. M is part of our answer. We are evolving to become a direct-to-consumer services provider under our new mission ‘Freedom to Move’.”

The new division will be headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, where employees are already conducting extensive testing. A more advanced beta test program will be launched this autumn, only a couple of months before the application’s official release next spring.

Source: Volvo