The Tesla Model 3 has had a difficult gestation period but finally the Silicon Valley startup's first affordable offering is making its way to Europe. The car's first appearance on the other side of the pond will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, ahead of its intended sales debut next year.

Costing about half the price of Tesla's other models, the Model 3 is Tesla's cheapest model. It got 325,000 orders in a week when it was first unveiled, but the damned ended up causing problems for the company, which struggled to meet production targets ever since. What's more, problems with its factory in California caused a total production shutdown in late February, and that hasn't been the only production stoppage for Tesla.

Company boss Elon Musk has promised that the delays are only temporary, insisting its only "a six- to nine-month time shift" in production.

While we wait for the Model 3 to hit showrooms in Europe, we can get a first glance at Goodwood next week. The all-electric seda, which can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 5.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 130 mph (210 kph) has an estimated range of up to 220 miles (354 kilometers) while optional long-range batteries boost performance and range bringing the 0-60 down to 5.1 secs, the top speed up to 140 mph (226 kph) and the range to 310 miles (499 km). In the U.S. the Model 3 has a four-year, 50,000-mile warranty with an eight-year, 100,000-mile guarantee on the battery.

The Model 3 promises to be a big attraction at the Festival.