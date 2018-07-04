Aston Martin has revealed pictures of two of the latest commissions from its very own Q division, the department tasked with bespoke commissions from customers.

The first of the company’s so-called "Q by Aston Martin – Commission" creations is the Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante, created in collaboration with the venerable annual rowing event.

The car has been finished in White Stone, with an interior trimmed in Red Oxide Caithness leather complete with stainless steel crossed oar motifs and hand-painted pale blue accents inspired by the rowing club markings found on the blades of rowers’ oars. The special edition DB11 also gets a black hood, forged gloss black diamond turned wheels, dark anodized brake calipers, smoked tail lights, exterior carbon fiber detailing and hood meshes – want to buy it? It’ll cost you £199,995 (U.S. pricing and availability unknown).

The Henley Regatta DB11 Volante will form the centerpiece of an Aston Martin display at the event, which takes place from July 4-8 in Henley-on-Thames.

The second car to be revealed by Aston Martin is the DB11 Classic Driver Edition, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the car collector website founded by entrepreneur Benjamin Knapp Voith.

The car is available as both the V8-powered Coupe and Volante and will cost $274,010. Just 20 examples will be built.

Inspired by Classic Driver’s signature green and grey colours and Aston Martin’s famous 1960s shade of Charcoal Grey, the Q by Aston Martin team says that it has developed a gloss dark grey paint, that lights up with a green twist when exposed to sunlight.

The unique colour scheme continues into the interior, where the seats, dashboard and steering wheel have been trimmed in Eifel Green Caithness leather. As what it calls a "final flourish," the Classic Driver logo is embroidered into the headrests in Parliament Green thread. Additionally, the Volante variant sports an exclusive Westminster Green textile roof. All 20 cars will also wear the Classic Driver logo on sill plaques and handmade enamel fender badges.

"Having worked closely with Aston Martin, and having kept a special place in my heart for the brand for almost three decades, I am proud to celebrate Classic Driver’s anniversary with this limited-edition DB11," said Knapp Voith. "For me, seeing both brands unite for this bespoke car truly feels like the perfect match."

Source: Aston Martin