Last year’s cool Volkswagen California XXL Concept will finally morph into a production machine. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has just released the first teaser images of the Crafter-based camper van, which will be revealed in full during the 2018 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany, scheduled for 24 August to 2 September.

The commercial vehicle division of the German auto giant promises the transition to a production model won’t result in a sacrificed design, as the camper will be offered with а single or two-tone paintwork. That’s hardly a surprise, given the fact that the concept looked nearly production ready a year ago.

Inside the roomy cabin, there will be a bathroom with а shower and WC, while at the back a large sleeping area and a kitchen with a sink, gas hob, and a couple of fridges will make life on the move easier. Judging by the teaser images, the new camper van will be fitted with a massive panoramic roof for an airy feel and a view to the stars at night – a feature first seen in the namesake concept from last year (pictured in the gallery below). It will be interesting to see whether the version ready for the road will also receive the study’s rotating front seats.

The new camper van is based on the Crafter bus, which means it will most likely share its engine lineup. We expect the most popular choice to be a 2.0-liter turbodiesel motor with 177 horsepower (130 kilowatts) and 302 pound-feet (410 Newton-meters) of torque. A dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive will channel the power to all four wheels.

46 photos

The California camper is the most successful camper van ever constructed with more than 100,000 deliveries since 1988. The variant that’s still on sale is based on the sixth generation Volkswagen Transporter and is offered with 2.0-liter diesel and gasoline engines.

Source: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles