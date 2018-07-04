It’s safe to say Hyundai is dead serious about bolstering its portfolio of performance cars as pretty soon it will add a new member to join the i30 N and the Veloster N. Seen tackling the numerous corners of the Nordschleife, the i30 N Fastback will be a more stylish take on the regular hatch once it will go on sale probably early next year.

Having seen the i30 N and the regular i30 Fastback, it’s quite easy to figure out how the five-door model is going to look like dressed in N overalls. Even though it will have a different shape, chances are performance numbers will mirror those of the hatch, so expect the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) to take approximately 6.1 seconds for the 271-horsepower version. There’s also going to be a lesser 247-hp model with the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine, with both sending power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai has said the i30 N will get a dual-clutch automatic transmission by the end of the decade, so there’s a good chance its Fastback sibling will be offered with an optional DCT as well. We might also see an all-wheel-drive version further down the line, but nothing is official at this point.

Aside from expanding its N portfolio, which could eventually grow furthermore to include a Kona N crossover, Hyundai is gearing up to introduce N-Line models. These will combine the regular engines with the sporty styling of their hotter counterparts in the same vein as Ford’s ST-Line.

The i30 N Fastback is currently undergoing final testing and should be ready for a world premiere in the months to come, possibly at the Paris Motor Show in October.

