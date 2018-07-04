Aston Martin has a new flagship beast, which should go on sale in the United States in the fourth quarter of the year. The $304,995 DBS Superleggera resurrects both the DBS and Superleggera illustrious names from the past, and brings a biturbo V12 to the GT segment.

While we don’t have evidence that Aston Martin is already cooking up additional versions of its new flagship, it’s logical that the British automaker will add more body styles to the vehicle’s range. A Volante convertible is a must and it will probably make its premiere sometime next year, judging by the debut time frame of the Vanquish and Vanquish Volante, which were revealed in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Only time will tell what other variants Aston Martin will develop.

However, talented automotive designer Nikita Aksyonov leaves nothing to the imagination with this new series of renderings. All five virtual cars you can discover by clicking the Next button above are based on official images of the DBS Superleggera, and present potential new members of the GT’s family. Enjoy!

Source: Nikita Aksyonov on Behance