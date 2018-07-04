SEAT shocked (pun intended) us a few months ago at the Geneva Motor Show where out of nowhere it unveiled the Cupra e-Racer. Billed as being the world’s first electric touring car, the zero-emissions racing machine is actually not badged as a SEAT since it belongs to the new standalone Cupra brand of the Spanish marque. Following its world premiere at the Swiss show, the interesting EV has traveled to Zagreb in Croatia to conduct its very first track test.

As a refresher, the not-a-SEAT Cupra e-Racer has a continuous power output of 300 kilowatts (402 horsepower), but the peak power can hit an impressive 670 hp (500 kW). While the regular Cupra Leon can be had either with a front- or an all-wheel-drive layout, the hardcore track-only electric model adopts a RWD configuration.

The major switch from a combustion engine to an entirely electric powertrain has added more than 661 pounds (300 kilograms) of weight compared to the regular Leon TCR and has changed the weight distribution from 60:40 front/rear to 40:60. Despite being a lot heavier, the new Cupra e-Racer is insanely quick, needing a mere 3.5 seconds until 65 mph (105 kph) and hitting 125 mph (201 kph) from a standstill in just 8.2 seconds.

On the occasion of the race car’s first track test, Cupra has dropped some interesting preliminary details about the battery pack. It consists of 6,072 round cell batteries, which represent the equivalent of 9,000 mobile phone batteries. These will have enough juice to allow the e-Racer take part in the newly established E-TCR (Electric Touring Car Races).

The data obtained during the test in Croatia – which delivered “very optimistic results” - will be put to good use into fine-tuning the car to have it ready in time for its competitive debut.

Source: Cupra