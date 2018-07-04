Sports car manufacturer Porsche is happy with its new Nurburgring record, which could be attacked by Aston Martin soon, but luxury automaker Bentley also has something to be proud of. The company’s first-ever high-riding vehicle, the Bentayga, is now the fastest SUV in the history of Pikes Peak.

While this may not sound like a great achievement at first glance, it is. Here are the facts – driving a 5,380-pound (2,440-kilogram), super luxury sport utility vehicle with an average speed of 66.5 miles per hour (107 kilometers per hour) through the hill climb’s 156 corners is definitely a thing. Especially when you consider the time of 10:49.9 minutes is almost two whole minutes faster than the previous record, held by Paul Dallenbach who drove a Range Rover Sport in 2014.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that the car you can enjoy going through the 12.42-mile in the onboard video at the top is almost a completely standard road-going example. Only minor modifications, including getting rid of the rear seats and replacing the front ones with lightweight race-spec seats, as well fitting a roll cage and a fire suppression system, have been made. The only performance upgrades come courtesy of a production-spec Akrapovic sports exhaust and a specific type of Pirelli tires.

Remaining stock in this case means the range-topping Bentayga W12 has a 6.0-liter engine under the hood, generating 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. With this motor, the speedy luxorbage is capable of reaching 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.1 seconds and hitting a top speed of 187 mph (301 kph).

It might not be the fastest SUV on the planet, but it’s currently the fastest SUV to ever race the Pikes Peak hill climb. At least until next year when – who knows – Lamborghini or Lister could attempt to take down the Bentayga’s record.

Source: Bentley on YouTube