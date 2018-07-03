You can love and/or hate the Ferrari 812 Superfast’s on-the-nose name. However, you can’t deny the Italian supercar packs the performance that is indicative of its moniker. Its no slouch, and neither is the Porsche 911 Turbo S – at least on paper. When you line it up against the Ferrari, things don’t turn out so well for the high-powered 911.

Just look at the performance numbers, and it appears the Porsche should have a slight advantage. The Turbo S has all-wheel drive and hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under three seconds, just like the Ferrari 812 Superfast. However, similarities in performance end there.

Go under the hood, and you’ll discover the Ferrari’s ace. The 6.5-liter V12 engine produces 789 horsepower at a screaming 8,500 revs and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) at 7,000 rpm. The Porsche Turbo S produces 580 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque from its biturbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine. The Porsche may have more torque, but it’s no match for the sheer horsepower from Ferrari’s V12 engine.

If you watch the video closely, you can see the Porsche get a jump on the Ferrari, staying ahead of it during acceleration through about 77 mph (125 kph). It happens fast so that you may need to watch it twice. However, once both reach 77 mph (125 kph), the Ferrari begins pulling away from the Porsche. As the video fades out, the Ferrari has about a 25 mph (40 kph) lead over the Porsche with the Ferrari hitting 186 mph (300 kph). The Porsche was at 159 mph (256 kph).

Tests like these don’t prove much. Both have 200-mph-plus top speeds. Both hit 62 mph in under three seconds. They’re both supercars with tremendous power and capability that’s only exploitable on the race track. The Ferrari 812 Superfast may prove superior in straight-line acceleration, but we doubt you’d be disappointed in the 911’s performance.

Source: APEX Cars via YouTube