It would be more powerful, too... theoretically.

The Porsche Mission E Taycan is coming. The German marque’s first fully electric vehicle – named after a "lively, young horse," oddly enough – will make its debut sometime in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle, and could come with as much as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) on tap. Unfortunately, we're still more than a few months away from the EV’s debut – but that doesn’t mean we can’t dream of a more exclusive version.

Rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita has imagined the new Taycan wearing a Porsche Exclusive makeover, complete with a fresh new paint job, unique carbon fiber accents, and a new set of wheels. Its styling is nearly identical to the 911 Turbo S with the same treatment – but there are some unique stylizations to note.

Porsche Taycan Exclusive Rendering

More of the Porsche Taycan:

Porsche Taycan (Mission E) Caught Testing In U.S.
2020 Porsche Taycan: Everything We Know

For one, this rendering takes the original Mission E concept and gives it a more production-ready look. The headlights are more pronounced but carry over mostly unchanged. The fascia is unique, too, adopting a tri-grille setup as opposed to the singular grille setup found on the Mission E. There are also side mirrors, something we didn’t see on the original concept.

In the rear, the Taycan gets a more aggressive look. The same singular light bar fixture carries over unchanged from the concept, but now the Taycan makes do with a unique spoiler, a more subtle diffuser design, and dual exhaust tips. We’re not exactly what exhaust tips are doing on an EV, though.

Even though its designer doesn’t dream up any specifications, one would imagine that – similar to its 911 sibling – the Taycan Exclusive would get over more power over the standard variant. The 911 Turbo S Exclusive produces 598 horsepower (445 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet of torque, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds.

Source:  Aksyonov Nikita / Behance

More from Porsche:

Porsche 911 Speedster Caught Lapping The Nürburgring
Watch The Porsche 919 Set Nürburgring Record From Driver's View

Porsche Taycan Exclusive Rendering

Porsche Taycan Exclusive Rendering
3 photos
Porsche Taycan Exclusive Rendering Porsche Taycan Exclusive Rendering Porsche Taycan Exclusive Rendering

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan
Explore

More photos

Porsche Mission E: Everything We Know
Porsche Mission E: Everything We Know
Mark Webber Drives Porsche Mission E
Mark Webber Drives Porsche Mission E
Porsche Mission E Prototype Production
Porsche Mission E Prototype Production
Porsche Mission E And 911 Spied Testing Together
Porsche Mission E And 911 Spied Testing Together
Porsche Mission E Winter Spy Photos
Porsche Mission E Winter Spy Photos
Porsche Mission E Spy Photos Nürburgring
Porsche Mission E Spy Photos Nürburgring