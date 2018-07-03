The Lego store in Budapest, Hungary, has jumped the gun and confirmed the James Bond Aston Martin DB5 kit that the company has been teasing. The European shop is accepting pre-orders now for 49,999 Hungarian Forint ($178 at current exchange rates), and these folks can pick up the plastic DB5 on August 1. Sales to everyone else start on August 8.

Unfortunately, there are no photos of the kit yet. It should be an attractive scale model of the DB5 and hopefully with a Bond minifig as an extra bonus. The plastic machine likely packs all of Bond's gadgets, like revolving license plates, front-mounted machine guns, a rear-mounted bullet-proof shield, tire slashers, and ejector seat. Lego's engineers maybe even figure out a way to incorporate the car's smoke screen and oil slick features. If the company can't find out how to incorporate them, expect clever builders to come up with a solution.

The Aston Martin DB5 kit is part of Lego's Creator Expert line. This collection is full of big, highly detailed models and already includes vehicles like the Ferrari F40, Mini Cooper, Volkswagen Beetle, and VW Transporter. It should be a great fit for Bond's DB5.

The model's release date for the United States is also still a mystery. According to Brick Show, Lego VIP members will possibly be able to order Bond's DB5 early from August 15 to 31.

While $178 may seem like a lot of a model, it's just a fraction of what owning the real thing would cost. For example, Bonhams will sell Bond's DB5 from GoldenEye on July 13, and the car will go for an estimated 1.6 million pounds ($2.1 million). It still won't have all the gadgets of the Lego version, though.

Source: Lego Store Hungary, Brick Show