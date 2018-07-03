Don't be surprised to see a range of performance-oriented options for the BMW X2 in the near future. We’ve already seen spy photos of a warmed-over M35i model – complete with new styling cues like larger wheels and an upgraded front fascia – but now we have video of that upcoming M model in action on the track.

This three-minute clip shows the X2 M35i sprinting around the Nürburgring, wearing only a small amount of camouflage on its front fascia to disguise it from the rest of the range. Even though the small crossover is moving, it’s easy to distinguish features like new wheels, seemingly borrowed from the prototype we saw back in February, and some updates to the silver grille treatment.

Apart from the minor makeover to the front fascia and wheels, this prototype doesn’t give away much else in terms of styling. Don’t expect a huge departure from the current look, though. The X2 M35i should get most of the same styling cues from the current model, with only some light reworking to the exterior, and some updates to the cabin.

As far as power goes, the new X2 should get at least 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine will be an upgraded version of the current four-cylinder B48, codenamed B48A20T1. All-wheel drive is expected to come standard.

It’s still unclear when the more-powerful X2 will show up, but don’t expect to have to wait long. With spy photos and videos of the SUV already on the web, it should only be a matter of time before we see the warmed-over X2 in full. Can't wait? BMW currently offers an X2 with the M Sport package, which tacks on features like a set of 20-inch wheels, a lower suspension, and some extra detailing in the cabin.

Source: Automotive Mike / YouTube