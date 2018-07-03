German tuner Fostla specializes in vinyl wraps and improving vehicles' performance, and the firm combines both of these elements on an impressively modified AMG GT S. The price of converting the coupe to this spec is $32,600 (28,000 euros) – an amount that's roughly a quarter of the model's $132,400 base price in the United States.

Fostla gives the AMG GT S by installing a carbon fiber bodykit from Lüthen Motorsport, and the extra pieces include a new front splitter, side sills, rear wing, and diffuser, in addition to the trim around the fender intakes. The tweaks are understated by aftermarket standards, especially in comparison to the wild creations from Liberty Walk and Rocket Bunny. The firm then wraps the body in a silver and crimson motif, including a matching stripe with black touches on the hood.

Power gets a boost from a PP-Performance-Chiptuning level 2 upgrade that pushes the output to 605 horsepower (451 kilowatts) and 566 pound-feet (768 Newton-meters) – better than the factory's own AMG GT R with 577 hp (430 kW). Fostla also improves the 4.0-liter biturbo V8's sound by installing frequency intelligent exhaust downpipes and a BMC high-performance air filter

The GT S' handling gets a boost from a set of KW coilovers, and they also lower the ride height to give the coupe a meaner stance. A set of H&R spacers reposition the black wheels to be flush with the body.

The AMG GT is quite a popular machine among European tuners, and various companies are finding a multitude of ways to boost its output. For example, Domanig Autodesign can push the engine to 769 hp (573 kW), and Renntech offers a kit to boost the output to 825 hp (615 kW).

Source: Fostla