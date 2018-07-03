If for whatever reason you’re finding the BMW M5 Competition a bit on the soft side, this brutal MH5 700 is anything but that. Brought to you by the same tuners that built a crazy 888-hp X6 M not too long ago, the amped-up M5 F90 is the work of Manhart and is ready to fight those wonderful Brabus creations based on the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

The first order of business for the aftermarket specialist was to get under the hood of the latest and greatest M5 to work on its biturbo 4.4-liter V8. In its highest state of tune, the engine pushes out a meaty 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque in the aforementioned M5 Competition.

That should be more than enough for most people in the market for a high-powered luxury sedan from BMW, but should you want even more, the MH5 offers a monstrous 713 hp and 642 lb-ft (870 Nm). With an extra 96 hp and 89 lb-ft (120 Nm) on tap, Manhart’s super sedan must be an absolute rocket. Performance numbers have not been disclosed, but it goes without saying it’s quicker than the stock M5 Competition, which needs 3.3 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) and 10.8 seconds to go from zero to 124 mph (200 kph).

But that’s not all. The German tuner has also made some changes on the outside where the M5 was fitted with an assortment of carbon fiber parts to match the extra muscle provided by the upgraded engine. The V8 sounds positively glorious and the 21-inch black alloy wheels further contribute to the sedan’s sinister appearance perfectly suitable for a mafia car.

Source: Manhart