Volkswagen's smallest crossover will debut this fall.
Volkswagen’s smallest crossover to date is inching closer to its world reveal as the Wolfsburg squad has kicked off the teaser campaign. Dubbed T-Cross after the namesake concept from the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the production-ready model will be revealed in full this fall. To ease the wait until then, an official design sketch depicting the CUV’s rear end has been released, along with a video that gave us the opportunity to take some screenshots and see more of the Arona’s German sibling.
Riding on the same MQB A0 platform as SEAT’s subcompact crossover, the new T-Cross will be 4107 millimeters (161.69 inches) long and is going to slot underneath the T-Roc. Despite its petite size, VW promises the cabin will offer a “surprising amount of room” and rear passengers will get to enjoy extra knee room thanks to the sliding bench, which can also be brought forward to free up additional cargo capacity.
Another promise made by VW is to make the T-Cross one of the safest crossovers in its class thanks to standard safety tech like Front Assist and Lane Assist.
2019 VW T-Cross teasers
The new T-Cross – “more than one thing”
- T-Cross will expand the SUV program underneath the T-Roc
- Innovative spacious passenger compartment offers maximum flexibility
- Thanks to MQB: A range of assistance systems available in higher vehicle classes to enter the small vehicle segment
The T-Cross is set to launch a new form of SUV from the Volkswagen brand. Presented in 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show as a much-anticipated study, the series version is now making its way in the direction of actual production. With the T-Cross, Volkswagen is expanding the spectrum of Sport Utility Vehicles to include a small model. “I am more than one thing” – that is the claim with the introduction of the T-Cross. “More” is thus to be understood as a program: offering more, but nevertheless not costing more. The world première of the new T-Cross will take place in the autumn. Until then, Volkswagen will shorten the waiting time with a first look at the future SUV in the small vehicle class.
T-Cross, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg will now be the five SUV formats of the brand in Europe. But, the new T-Cross will enrich the SUV range in China and South America, as well. The 4,107-mm-long Volkswagen is designed with charisma, always front-driven, functionally conceptualised, and cleverly constructed. At home in the city, and ready for the small and large adventures both inside and outside the urban jungle.
The modular transverse matrix (MQB) creates a surprising amount of room. For example, the back seat can be adjusted lengthwise – for more knee room or more room for luggage. The positive influence of the modular transverse matrix affects all areas. Thus, the T-Cross is entering the market as one of the safest vehicles of its class, guaranteed through excellent crash properties and a large spectrum of assistance systems. Standard on board: the “Front Assist” (ambient traffic monitoring system) and “Lane Assist” (lane departure warning system). “I am more than one thing” – the new T-Cross.