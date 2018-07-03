Volkswagen’s smallest crossover to date is inching closer to its world reveal as the Wolfsburg squad has kicked off the teaser campaign. Dubbed T-Cross after the namesake concept from the 2016 Paris Motor Show, the production-ready model will be revealed in full this fall. To ease the wait until then, an official design sketch depicting the CUV’s rear end has been released, along with a video that gave us the opportunity to take some screenshots and see more of the Arona’s German sibling.

Riding on the same MQB A0 platform as SEAT’s subcompact crossover, the new T-Cross will be 4107 millimeters (161.69 inches) long and is going to slot underneath the T-Roc. Despite its petite size, VW promises the cabin will offer a “surprising amount of room” and rear passengers will get to enjoy extra knee room thanks to the sliding bench, which can also be brought forward to free up additional cargo capacity.

Another promise made by VW is to make the T-Cross one of the safest crossovers in its class thanks to standard safety tech like Front Assist and Lane Assist.

Source: Volkswagen