For the 2019 model year, the Buick LaCrosse range will be joined by a new Sport Touring trim, which will take the role of the sportiest model in the lineup. As standard, it will be powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts), mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

“The LaCrosse ST emphasizes the importance of design, while also complementing the safety, refinement and technology of our flagship sedan,” Phil Brook, vice president of Buick and GMC marketing, says about the new sporty trim. “The LaCrosse exemplifies what we mean by attainable luxury, offering Buick’s signature QuietTuning, spirited and efficient performance, and the latest in-car connectivity all at a tremendous value to customers.”

Speaking of the design, Brook is referring to the subtle sporty aero package of the Sport Touring model, which includes a stylish rear spoiler, black mesh grille, ST badging on the trunk lid, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Also, the grille surround and side vents, finished in chrome on other models, are now painted in body matching color.

Buick will sell the new LaCrosse Sport Touring for at least $40,295 (including a $925 destination fee), which puts the model between the Premium trim and the current range-topper Avenir. The latter has a starting price of $44,870 for 2019, while the Premium remains at $38,670.

Five exterior colors will be offered to customers of the LaCrosse Sport Touring - White Frost Tricoat, Satin Steel Metallic, Quicksilver Metallic, Red Quartz Tintcoat, and Ebony Twilight Metallic. The rest of the LaCrosse range will receive two new colors for 2019, Carrageen Metallic and Pewter Metallic, while the Avenir flagship is getting as standard a new air ionizer designed to eliminate odors and improve air quality. Further upgrades could be announced soon.

