You would be forgiven for believing the R8 V10 Plus is the most powerful Audi money can buy today, but in reality, the naturally aspirated supercar has to settle for second place. The Four Rings teamed up with ABT Sportsline a while ago to work on a German-only hardcore version of the RS6 Avant Performance, dubbed Nogaro Edition and complete with 695 horsepower or nearly 100 hp more than the top-spec R8. Now, the tuner based in Kempten is about to introduce a more intense version of Audi’s big wagon.

We usually do not cover teasers from tuners as we prefer to wait for the full release, but this one caught our attention partly because of the caption: “When you build a car out of your wildest dreams - be prepared.”

An extremely short video posted by ABT on its Facebook account reveals the name of the car: RS6-E. The use of the letter “e” at the end and the green font suggest we’re dealing with an electrified version of the Avant, either a hybrid setup or a fully electric hardware. It could mean the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 will work together with an electric motor, unless ABT has dropped the combustion engine altogether to make room for a purely electric powertrain.

Whatever powers the RS6-E, it likely develops a meaty 1,000 hp taking into account ABT has used the “#E1000” hashtag in the Facebook post. The company certainly knows a thing or two about electrification considering ABT won the very first Formula E race in September 2014 with Lucas di Grassi and was actually close to winning the first two seasons. About a year ago, Audi completed the takeover of the ABT team and now it competes under the Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler banner, with ABT remaining as an operational partner.

We will know what’s what on Thursday, July 6, when the tuner will reveal its newest creation likely serving as a last hurrah for the outgoing RS6 Avant. The next-gen model has been spotted multiple times and it’s expected to come out before the end of the decade following this year’s probable release of the warm S6 Avant.

Source: ABT Sportsline